BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 6 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :
* Total sales volume of group for month of february 2017 was 88,976 units, an increase of approximately 167 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
* Medadvisor partners with US company iHealth Labs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: