BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 22 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
* fy net profit rmb5.11 billion versus rmb 2.26 billion
* group's board of directors set its sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 mln units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016.
* Fy revenue rmb 53.72 billion versus rmb 30.14 billion a year ago
* "year 2017 appears to be another stellar year for group"
* Board decides to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk$0.12 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.