BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 16 Gem Diamonds Ltd:
* Update on the future of the Ghaghoo mine
* Company's board has decided that Ghaghoo mine in Botswana will be placed on care and maintenance with immediate effect
* Anticipated that, post once off settlement costs, this will result in an annualised care and maintenance cost of $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION