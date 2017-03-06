BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
* Group's aggregate contracted sales for February 2017 amounted to approximately RMB2.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA