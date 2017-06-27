June 27 Gemfields Plc:

* ‍Continue to maintain that unsolicited pallinghurst offer significantly undervalues Gemfields​

* In light of Pallinghurst's holding and acceptances exceeding 75 pct, now of view that shareholders should seriously consider whether to accept offer​

* ‍Alternative is to hold shares in what is likely to become an unquoted Gemfields​