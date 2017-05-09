May 9 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc
* Gemphire announces first quarter 2017 financial results
and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects full year operating expenses and cash used in
operating activities to be approximately double 2016 levels
* Expect Q2 2017 operating expenses and cash used in
operations to continue to be substantially above comparable
prior period levels
* Top-line results from cobalt-1 phase 2B trial are expected
in late June 2017
* Top-line results from royal-1 phase 2B trial are expected
in Q3 of 2017
* Have plans to launch a phase 2 clinical development
program in nash this year
* Top-line results from Indigo-1 phase 2B trial are targeted
for Q1 of 2018 based on current pace of enrollment
* Plan to initiate phase 2 clinical development program
(Azure-1) in nash in second half of 2017
* Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2017 totaled $29.3
million compared to $24.0 million at December 31, 2016
* Existing cash, net proceeds from private placement
sufficient to fund operations through completion of ongoing
dyslipidemia trials
