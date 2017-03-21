BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:
* Gemphire Therapeutics announces presentation at acc meeting of phase 2 clinical trial investigating effect of gemcabene on insulin sensitization
* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- gemcabene was generally well-tolerated
* There were no deaths, serious adverse events, or withdrawals due to adverse events during study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.