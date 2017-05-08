BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue $38.2 million versus $20.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - expect to sell Genco Prosperity, last of ten vessels identified for sale, for total net proceeds of $2.9 million
* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - currently expect nine of our vessels to be drydocked during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.