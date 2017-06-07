BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
June 7 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd
* Says it established Sapporo-based JV with AIN HOLDINGS INC , North Pacific Bank,LTD. and a Sapporo-based investment limited liability partnership
* Says the JV is engaged in manufacture of regeneration medicine related product
* Says the co, AIN HOLDINGS INC, North Pacific Bank,LTD, investment limited liability partnership are both holding a 25 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZABDgW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.