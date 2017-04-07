April 7 Genel Energy Plc:
* Pricing of buy-back offer for bond repurchase
* Company has decided to repurchase a nominal amount of USD
252.8 million of bonds in connection with buy-back offer.
* Bonds will be repurchased at price offered by each
bondholder up to and including 89.90% of par value
* Bonds are being repurchased at a weighted average price of
85.56% of par value.
* Settlement of repurchases pursuant to buy-back offer will
occur on 11 April 2017.
* Will cancel all bonds repurchased, including current
treasury bonds with nominal value of usd 55.4 million.
