BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 10 Genenews Ltd
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
* Genenews ltd -unit reached settlement to resolve outstanding $2 million secured demand promissory note from acquisitions of innovative diagnostic laboratory
* Says unit to pay trust settlement amount of $2.1 million
* Genenews ltd says agreement will be submitted to bankruptcy court for review and is expected to be approved before end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION