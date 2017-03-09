March 10 Genenews Ltd

* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust

* Genenews ltd -unit reached settlement to resolve outstanding $2 million secured demand promissory note from acquisitions of innovative diagnostic laboratory

* Says unit to pay trust settlement amount of $2.1 million

* Genenews ltd says agreement will be submitted to bankruptcy court for review and is expected to be approved before end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: