* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A

* Genentech - results build upon data for Emicizumab in adults and adolescents with Hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII

* Genentech - Emicizumab Prophylaxis reduced number of bleeds in children with Hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII

