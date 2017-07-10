FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Genentech reports positive phase 3 results for emicizumab in hemophilia A
July 10, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Genentech reports positive phase 3 results for emicizumab in hemophilia A

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Roche Holding Ag:

* Positive phase III results for Genentech's emicizumab in hemophilia A published in the New England Journal Of Medicine

* Genentech says haven 1 showed emicizumab reduced bleed rate by 87 percent compared with on-demand bypassing agents

* Genentech says all 12 secondary endpoints in haven 1 were positive

* Genentech says data from haven 1 and haven 2 have been submitted for approval consideration to U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

