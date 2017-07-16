FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-General Cable announces review of strategic alternatives
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Venezuela opposition says 7 million vote in anti-Maduro poll
Venezuela
Venezuela opposition says 7 million vote in anti-Maduro poll
Federer offers no guarantees he will be back
Wimbledon
Federer offers no guarantees he will be back
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 16, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-General Cable announces review of strategic alternatives

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* General cable announces review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* Board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of co

* Engaged J.P. Morgan securities LLC as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor to assist in process

* Announced preliminary financial results for Q2 ended june 30, 2017

* Company expects to report revenues of approximately $923 million for north america, europe and latin america for Q2

* General cable corp - expects to report reported operating loss and adjusted operating income for Q2 of about $23 million and $32 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.