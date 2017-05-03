BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 General Communication Inc
* GCI reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $228 million
* Pro forma ebitda is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million in 2017
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017
* General Communication Inc qtrly loss per share per class b common share and per class a common share of $1.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results