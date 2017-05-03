May 3 General Communication Inc

* GCI reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $228 million

* Pro forma ebitda is expected to be between $300 million and $325 million in 2017

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017

* General Communication Inc qtrly loss per share per class b common share and per class a common share of $1.60