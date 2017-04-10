BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 General Communication Inc:
* General communication - subject to terms and conditions of reorganization agreement, liberty will pay gci a termination fee of $65 million - sec filing
* General Communication Inc - subject to terms and conditions of reorganization agreement, GCI will pay liberty a termination fee of $40 million Source text - bit.ly/2oZZZ0z Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results