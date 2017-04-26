April 26 General Dynamics Corp

* General dynamics reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $7.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.69 billion

* General dynamics corp- general dynamics' total backlog at end of first-quarter 2017 was $60.4 billion

* General dynamics corp - company-wide operating margin for q1 2017 was 13.9 percent, a 150 basis-point increase

* General dynamics corp- total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $85 billion at end of quarter

* General dynamics corp - there was order activity across gulfstream product portfolio and strong demand for defense products in q1

* General dynamics-estimated potential contract value was $24.6 billion at quarter-end

* General dynamics corp - total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $85 billion at end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: