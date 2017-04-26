April 26 General Dynamics Corp
* General dynamics reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $7.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.69 billion
* General dynamics corp- general dynamics' total backlog at
end of first-quarter 2017 was $60.4 billion
* General dynamics corp - company-wide operating margin for
q1 2017 was 13.9 percent, a 150 basis-point increase
* General dynamics corp- total potential contract value, sum
of all backlog components, was $85 billion at end of quarter
* General dynamics corp - there was order activity across
gulfstream product portfolio and strong demand for defense
products in q1
* General dynamics-estimated potential contract value was
$24.6 billion at quarter-end
* General dynamics corp - total potential contract value,
sum of all backlog components, was $85 billion at end of quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: