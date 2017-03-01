BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 1 General Dynamics Corp
* General Dynamics board increases dividend, authorizes share repurchases
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.5 percent
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.84per share
* General Dynamics - board also provided management with authority to repurchase an additional 10 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.