BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 12 General Electric Co:
* General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion to ceo, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million
* General Electric Co says MDCC of board set Flannery's target annual bonus for 2017 as percentage of salary at 150 percent
* General Electric says MDCC will determine Flannery's equity compensation at same time that it approves annual grant to executives across co for 2017
* General Electric-MDCC determined that Flannery's long-term performance award for 2016-2018 will be paid out in shares of ge common stock instead of cash
* General Electric - on June 9, board amended by-laws to remove requirement that chairman shall be CEO of co
* General Electric - on June 9, board amended by-laws to also reassign the duties previously assigned to the president to the CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2rTukS0) Further company coverage:
