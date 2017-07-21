FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Electric reports Q2 continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.15‍​
July 21, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-General Electric reports Q2 continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.15‍​

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.15

* Quarterly ​industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.28

* Says at quarter-end, backlog was $327 billion, up 2%

* Quarterly orders $28.3 billion, up 6 percent

* Quarterly total revenues and other income $29.56 billion, down 12 percent

* Says on track to meet or exceed $1 billion cost reduction target for the year

* Says expect cash flow to continue to improve throughout the year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $29.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reduced industrial structural costs (non-GAAP) year to date by $670 million ‍ Source text: invent.ge/2twhBYc Further company coverage:

