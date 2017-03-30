BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 30 General Electric Co:
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
* GE Capital's non-U.S. activities are no longer subject to consolidated supervision by UK's Prudential Regulation Authority
* GE Capital has largely completed process of selling approximately $200 billion of GE Capital non-core businesses
* Action completes GE Capital's global exit from consolidated supervision
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.