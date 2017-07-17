FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-General Electric says Iraq Ministry of Oil & Baker Hughes, a GE Company sign contract for NGL plant solution for flare gas recovery‍​
July 17, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-General Electric says Iraq Ministry of Oil & Baker Hughes, a GE Company sign contract for NGL plant solution for flare gas recovery‍​

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* Iraq Ministry of Oil and Baker Hughes, a GE Company sign a contract for modular natural gas liquids plant solution for flare gas recovery‍​

* Baker Hughes to develop advanced solutions for flare gas at Nassiriya, Al Gharraf oilfields, using modular gas processing technology

* In project's first stage, modular gas processing solution will be deployed to generate over 100 million standard cubic feet per day of gas

* Nassiriya plant will be then expanded to be a complete natural gas liquid facility to recover 200 MMSCFD of dry gas, LPG and condensate Source text: (bit.ly/2tjM3EM) Further company coverage:

