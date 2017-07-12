BRIEF-General Finance announces offer to buy noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

July 12 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation announces takeover offer to acquire public noncontrolling interest in Royal Wolf

* Company controls 51% of total outstanding ordinary shares of Royal Wolf

* Says ‍a$1.83 per share purchase price represents a 41% premium over Royal Wolf's latest closing price​

* General Finance Corp - ‍has received financing for takeover offer from Bison Capital Equity Partners V, LP and its affiliates​

* General Finance Corp -offer for A$1.83 per share in cash, less special dividend by Royal Wolf of a$0.0265 per share, for purchase by co of A$88.7 million

* General Finance Corp - ‍if it acquires 90% or more of Royal Wolf's shares, co will be able to complete compulsory acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: