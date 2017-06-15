US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by health, consumer shares
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
June 15 General Finance Corp:
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* General Finance Corp - effective January 1, 2018, Jody Miller will become president and chief executive officer of general finance corporation
* Miller will join board of directors later in year, restoring company's board to seven members
* General Finance Corp - Ronald F. Valenta becoming company's executive chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performances from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.