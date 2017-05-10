BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 General Finance Corp:
* General Finance Corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $68.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $270 million to $280 million
* Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q4 will be higher than Q4 of prior year
* Qtrly average fleet unit utilization was 77pct, compared to 76pct in Q3 of fiscal year 2016.
* FY2017 revenue view $274.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.