BRIEF-Ezcorp announces pricing of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024
June 28 General Mills
* CEO - we've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories and our overall execution was not up to our normal standards in fy2017
* CEO - Q4 U.S. Meals & baking net sales decreased 1% hurt by declines in pillsbury refrigerated dough
* CFO - " U.S. Industry trends in last few quarters have been challenging, not planning for a significant turnaround in those trends this year"
* CEO- began to see some improvement in our u.s. Retail sales trends in Q4
* CEO- saw improvement in retail sales trends driven by strong merchandising execution and lower price, expect to drive further improvement over fy 2018
* CEO- Oui yogurt pricing is premium but affordable
* CEO- moderating pace of margin expansion as we focus on topline growth
* CEO- " missed the mark last year on promotional spending, on soup and refrigerated dough. So in fy18 our goal is to be in the zone on pricing during the key season"
* CEO- "we're not looking to win on price... But we know we need to be more competitive this year"
* CEO- " all of our major customers have e-commerce components. ..there are a variety of customers who participate in e-commerce and so it's not going to be just one winner"
* CEO on Amazon-Whole Foods deal- "we've got great relationships with Amazon, and with Whole Foods...we feel like we're pretty well positioned" Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Thursday its chief risk officer and head of sugar trading Jacques Gillaux has left the company after one year in the role. Gillaux left the world's largest sugar trader on Wednesday by mutual agreement, Alvean said in a statement to Reuters. Before joining Alvean, Gillaux headed the sugar and juices platforms at Louis Dreyfus from 2012 to 2015, according to a bio on Alvean's website. He also spent 26 years in various roles at