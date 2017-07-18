FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-General Moly, Amer International enter third amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated nov. 24, 2015
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Technology
Silicon Valley mostly quiet in internet surveillance debate
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
U.S.
Mitch McConnell: 'The man in the middle' of healthcare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 18, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-General Moly, Amer International enter third amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated nov. 24, 2015

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - General Moly Inc:

* Says on July 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a third amendment to the common stock purchase warrant dated Nov. 24, 2015

* Says third amendment extends deadline for satisfaction of all conditions to vesting of warrant from July 17 to August 17 - SEC filing

* Says co, Amer continue to discuss longer term modification of other agreements between parties, supportive of existing strategic partnership​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uENdLb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.