BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* General Motors CFO Charles Stevens reports sale of 25,000 shares of co's common stock on May 3 at average price of $33.40 per share - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2q8lfFh] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.