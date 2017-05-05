BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 General Motors Co:
* General Motors Co - executive vice president Mark Reuss sold 75,000 shares of co on May 3, at average price of $33.35 / share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2p5NLHy) Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.