Aug 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* General Motors says anticipate to end 2017 at or below last year’s level, with fewer cars and more trucks, crossovers and utilities in mix in U.S.

* General motors says pickup, crossovers and utility sales are expected to be stronger in the second half of 2017 versus first half in u.s.