BRIEF-U.S. court fines UPS $247 mln over illegal cigarette shipments
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
April 19 General Motors Venezolana -
* Announces immediate cessation of operations in venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
* Says will continue to provide aftermarket service and parts for its customers in the venezuelan market Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 British emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.