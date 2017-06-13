US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed amid oil worries
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
June 13 General Motors Co-
* GM produces first round of self-driving chevrolet bolt ev test vehicles
* General Motors Co says its self-driving test fleet will grow to 180
* gm - completed production of 130 chevrolet bolt ev test vehicles equipped with its next generation of self-driving technology at orion assembly plant Source text: (bit.ly/2swSC5J) Further company coverage:
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes