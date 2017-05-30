BRIEF-C&C Group says Kenny Neison resigns as CFO
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
May 30 General Oyster Inc
* Says it takes out a loan of 200 million yen from Asrapport Dining Co., Ltd. , with interest rate of 3.0 percent and Maturity date on Nov. 30
* Proceeds is used for operating fund
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."