Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 22 General Plastic Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says co lost lawsuit filed by Canon Inc against Color Imaging Inc and the company, regarding patent disputes
* Compensation claimed by Canon is expected to be $3.7 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yLAeJY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.