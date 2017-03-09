BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 9 General Wireless Operations Inc:
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* General Wireless Operations says RadioShack.com, stores and dealer locations across country are still currently open for business and serving customers
* company is closing approximately 200 stores and evaluating options on remaining 1,300
* General Wireless Operations says company and its advisors are currently exploring all available strategic alternatives to maximize value for creditors
* company looks to preserve jobs with transition agreement with sprint corporation
* will continue to work with advisors and stakeholders to preserve as many jobs as possible
* company filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 in United States bankruptcy court for district of Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION