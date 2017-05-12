BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says unit enters non-binding MoU with Airbus
June 20 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
May 12 Assicurazioni Generali says:
* Names Jean-Laurent Granier new CEO of Generali France as of June 1
* In his capacity, Granier will join the group management committee of Assicurazioni Generali. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
June 20 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
* Rignet is awarded a systems integration contract for expansion of a large scale midstream energy facility