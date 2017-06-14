June 14 Assicurazioni Generali CEO Philippe Donnet tells Italian daily la Repubblica:

* Unwilling to contribute to Veneto banks' rescue, Generali has already done its part by paying into Atlante 1 fund

* Interest rates will dictate decisions over insurer's stock of Italian government bonds, wants to invest also in other asset classes

* Wants to identify small platforms in sectors such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure financing and bring them inside the group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)