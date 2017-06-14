BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Assicurazioni Generali CEO Philippe Donnet tells Italian daily la Repubblica:
* Unwilling to contribute to Veneto banks' rescue, Generali has already done its part by paying into Atlante 1 fund
* Interest rates will dictate decisions over insurer's stock of Italian government bonds, wants to invest also in other asset classes
* Wants to identify small platforms in sectors such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure financing and bring them inside the group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd