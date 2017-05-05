BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 5 Generation Healthcare REIT:
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co
* Agreement to increase offer price from A$2.24 to A$2.30 per Generation unit by NWH Australia
* APNFM board unanimously recommends unitholders accept offer, in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: