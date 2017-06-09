BRIEF-UOL Group to raise stake in United Industrial Corp
* Uol to issue shares to haw par in exchange for 60 million uic shares
June 9 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:
* Generation Investment Management Llp reports 7.74 percent passive stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc as of June 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rat1Q1 Further company coverage:
* Uol to issue shares to haw par in exchange for 60 million uic shares
WASHINGTON, June 22 Nurses, teachers and other public-sector workers expecting their outstanding student loans to soon disappear under a U.S. debt-forgiveness program could be in for a surprise, with a government report on Thursday showing loan servicers may have mishandled the process for many borrowers.