GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
* Increased all-cash offer represents a 49.4% premium to generation's 31 December 2016 net tangible assets
* Northwest Australia reached an agreement with APN funds management for all outstanding units it does not already own in generation
* Northwest Australia reached agreement with APN funds management to increase offer price in generation from A$2.24 to A$2.30
* Board of generation responsible entity has agreed to unanimously recommend that generation unitholders accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.