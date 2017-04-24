April 24 Generix SA:

* Q4 revenue EUR 17.5 million ($19.0 million) versus EUR 15.8 million year ago

* For FY group should have an EBITDA margin and a net level of debt (before taking into account the financing for Sologlobe acquisition) stable compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)