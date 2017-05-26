BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* John c. Hellmann appointed chairman of genesee & wyoming inc.
* Genesee & wyoming inc - hellmann also will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer
* Genesee & wyoming inc - hellmann was appointed chairman of board of directors following previously announced retirement of mortimer b. Fuller iii Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.