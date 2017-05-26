May 26 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* John c. Hellmann appointed chairman of genesee & wyoming inc.

* Genesee & wyoming inc - ‍hellmann also will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer​

* Genesee & wyoming inc - ‍hellmann was appointed chairman of board of directors following previously announced retirement of mortimer b. Fuller iii​