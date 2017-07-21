FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 21, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming Australia says appoints Luke Anderson as CEO

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Australia:

* Genesee & Wyoming Australia appoints Luke Anderson as chief executive officer

* Anderson was previously chief financial officer of Australian mining company OZ Minerals Limited

* Says Anderson's appointment will be effective October 2, 2017

* Anderson succeeds David Brown, G&W's chief operating officer who has served as interim GWA managing director since last December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

