May 2 Genesee & Wyoming Inc-

* Genesee & Wyoming reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $519.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $517.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* As we look to remainder of 2017, overall view of business trends in g&w markets is unchanged

* In north america, continue to see modest carload growth with several customer projects starting up later in year

