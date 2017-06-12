June 12 Genesee & Wyoming Inc:
* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for may 2017
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - traffic in May 2017 was 275,054
carloads, an increase of 42,307 carloads, or 18.2pct, compared
with May 2016
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - same-railroad traffic in May 2017
was 237,945 carloads, an increase of 5,198 carloads, or 2.2pct,
compared with May 2016
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - North American operations traffic
in May 2017 was 132,306 carloads, an increase of 1.8pct compared
with May 2016
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's same-railroad traffic in Q2
through May was 463,177 carloads, increase of 458
carloads,compared with Q2 2016 through May
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - on a same-railroad basis, North
American traffic in May 2017 decreased 1.1 percent
