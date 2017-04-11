BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Genesis Energy Lp-
* Genesis Energy L.P. increases quarterly distribution
* Genesis Energy Lp says will pay a regular quarterly distribution of $0.72 per common unit for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Genesis Energy Lp - new distribution represents an increase of approximately 7.1 percent over q1 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results