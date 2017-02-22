Feb 22 Genesis Healthcare Inc
* Genesis Healthcare reports fourth quarter and fiscal year
end 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion
* In 2017, genesis expects to divest 31 underperforming
assets or assets in non-strategic markets
* U.S. GAAP net income attributable To Genesis Healthcare in
Q4 of 2016 was $22.5 million
* Sees 2017 revenue $5,400.0 million to $5,600.0 million
* Sees $50 million of overhead and net operating cost
reductions in 2017
* Sees 2017 net loss attributed to GHC of $85.0 million to
$74.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
