May 9 Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirming previously announced guidance ranges for 2017, except for revenue and net loss attributable to co

* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.37 billion

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations attributable to Genesis Healthcare $ 0.55 per common share

* Sees 2017 gaap revenue $5,400.0 million to $5,500.0 million

* Expects to divest an additional 12 underperforming assets or assets in non-strategic markets during remainder of 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net loss attributable to genesis healthcare, inc. $ 159.0 million to $148.0 million