BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Genesis Land Development Corp:
* Genesis Land Development-entered into agreement with third party for sale of +/- 1,477 acres of non-core lands owned by genesis near Hamlet Of Delacour
* Genesis Land Development Corp - purchase price of lands is $9 million and closing is scheduled for May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.