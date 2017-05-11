Cenovus to face investors amid rift after share decline
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism from shareholders.
May 11 Genesis Land Development Corp
* Genesis reports 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc will seek on Tuesday to convince investors of the value of an unpopular acquisition this year amid continuing skepticism from shareholders.
June 20 Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking has promoted two bankers to the top of its leveraged finance business, it announced.